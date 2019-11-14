FY2020 Earnings Forecast for InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) Issued By National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

