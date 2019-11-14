FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Lifted by Cormark

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$7.33 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.20%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

