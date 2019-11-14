FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Smartsheet Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of SMAR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,659,755.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,853,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 799,172 shares of company stock valued at $32,801,758 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

