FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By G.Research

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Keller purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

