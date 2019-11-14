Gavin Hill Buys 11 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.49).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gavin Hill bought 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,289 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £141.79 ($185.27).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.86. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $840.04 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXIG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,462 ($19.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

