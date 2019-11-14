GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC raised GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

GDI opened at C$31.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $634.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.