Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,780,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,903. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

