George W. Lemaitre Sells 16,051 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $538,190.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

