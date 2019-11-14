Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 348,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,586. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

