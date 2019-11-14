Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), 4,582 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,440.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.58.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

