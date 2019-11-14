Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Trading Up 20%

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

