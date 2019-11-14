Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,967 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,867,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,280,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,755. IAA has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

