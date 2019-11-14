Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after buying an additional 918,097 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 22,500,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

