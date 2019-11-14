Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 112,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $89.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

