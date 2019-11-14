Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,581 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after acquiring an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after acquiring an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 551,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

