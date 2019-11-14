Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.92.

GS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $224.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

