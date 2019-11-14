Graphcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00748021 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030693 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

