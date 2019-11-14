Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

