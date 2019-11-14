Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 271 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,457,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 472,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

