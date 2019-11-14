Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,698. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.