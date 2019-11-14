Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.75. 1,158,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,127,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average of $293.88. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $309.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

