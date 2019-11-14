Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,754.94. The company had a trading volume of 106,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,757.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,837.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total transaction of $1,809,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $29,189,787. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

