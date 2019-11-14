Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

GDOT opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,316,671.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 204.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $373,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $61,188,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 84.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

