GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.02. GTT Communications shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 30,444 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 520,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen acquired 2,850 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,108.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,709.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 790,323 shares of company stock worth $6,460,973 and have sold 36,063 shares worth $271,420. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $53,945,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 635,233 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $459.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

