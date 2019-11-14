Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The company has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.