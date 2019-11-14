Guess?, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $16.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.48. 814,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Guess? by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

