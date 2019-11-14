Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.59

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.75. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

