Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 147 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.20. 245,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $336.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Humana to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

