Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $213,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

BP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,757. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

