Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $92,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,136 shares of company stock worth $12,079,422 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.96. 5,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,470. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $201.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

