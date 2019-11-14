Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,468 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,850. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.77. 1,344,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.