Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harrow Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 1,625,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.09. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,330,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

