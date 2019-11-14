Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 447,970 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

