Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Purchases $26,100.00 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 4,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.49. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

