Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,059. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.