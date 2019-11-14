Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $202,000 in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American States Water stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.73. 80,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $35,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,059.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $365,371. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.