Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,207 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 269.7% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,776 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 169,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,888. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.