Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

MIDU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,526. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

