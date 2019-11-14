HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 66,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,185. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.58. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.