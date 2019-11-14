HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $143,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.