Head to Head Analysis: COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Ocugen (OTCMKTS:OCGN)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.28% 70.05% 32.97% Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.76 billion 9.13 $596.44 million $0.30 38.93 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ocugen does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Ocugen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

