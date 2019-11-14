Head-To-Head Analysis: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Inspired Entertainment (OTCMKTS:INSE)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions $3.05 million 0.78 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.21 -$14.15 million ($0.62) -12.08

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspired Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment -25.49% N/A -12.00%

Volatility & Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

