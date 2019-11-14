Head-To-Head Contrast: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & Marathon Oil (NASDAQ:MRO)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.51 $147.10 million $1.26 8.66 Marathon Oil $6.58 billion 1.45 $1.10 billion $0.71 16.72

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berry Petroleum and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Marathon Oil 0 6 11 0 2.65

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum 25.26% 11.58% 6.80% Marathon Oil 15.51% 5.56% 3.21%

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.