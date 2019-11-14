Head to Head Survey: JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining -16.96% 0.72% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JFE and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.62%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than JFE.

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Capstone Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $33.22 billion 0.22 $1.30 billion N/A N/A Capstone Mining $415.90 million 0.43 -$22.67 million N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats JFE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

