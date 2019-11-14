Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.