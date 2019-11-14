Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.