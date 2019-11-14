Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28), approximately 27,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 154,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.46 million and a P/E ratio of 69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.19.

About Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

