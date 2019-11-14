Henry Turcan Purchases 1,750,000 Shares of Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,201.10).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Henry Turcan bought 135,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

On Thursday, August 15th, Henry Turcan acquired 100,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of LON MMX opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.92.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

