Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.