Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $251,195.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

