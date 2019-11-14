Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter.

HOLI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,856. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

